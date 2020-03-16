Janesville schools to open Wednesday so student can get personal items

The School District of Janesville will open school buildings on Wednesday to give families a chance to retrieve the supplies and personal items that students may have left behind when they went home Friday.

School officials plan to open their doors from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Families will have access to their students' classrooms and lockers as well as any medications left with the school. Also, they will be allowed to check out a Chromebook or iPad, depending on their grade level.

Anyone who is not able to make it into the school during that time should email the principal about finding alternate plans.

Grab and Go lunches

SDJ also provided more information about the free breakfast and lunches it will make available to children every weekday, starting March 19, and including Spring Break.

Set up as a grab and go, the district is using a drive-thru model. Kids can get out of the car and walk up to get their meals as well. Each lunch will include a breakfast for the next morning.

They can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Craig High School*

Parker High School*

Marshall Middle School

Edison Middle School

Madison Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Van Buren Elementary

Jefferson Elementary.

Meals can be picked up at the front entrance, except at the two high school. At Craig H.S., they will be available in the back of the school at the lower cafeteria level, while at Parker H.S. they will be available at the west entrance, e.g. the main student entrance.

Travel limits

District officials are asking staff members and families who are thinking about taking a trip to check out the CDC's guides for places to avoid (here and here) before they leave and to reconsider any non-essential travel.