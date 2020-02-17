Janesville siblings both NCAA Division 1 hockey champs

The Mauermann family is well-known in hockey rinks all over Wisconsin. In Janesville, they're kind of the "first family" of pucks. And their dedication to the game has gotten them far.

Dad John has been a successful coach for more than 30 years. But brother Ross and his little sister Alexis share a unique accomplishment: both are NCAA Division 1 hockey champions.

"Kudos to their parents," said UW Women's Hockey coach Mark Johnson. "They raised great kids and obviously wonderful hockey players,"

Ross won the NCAA Division 1 title with the Providence College Friars in 2015. His team barely got into the post-season tournament and made an improbable run to the championship game. When they defeated perennial powerhouse Boston University in the final, John, his wife Sarah, and daughter Alexis were all in the crowd and couldn't believe what was happening.

"Unbelievable," said John. "I couldn’t let go of my wife and my daughter Alexis. From rinks like this (Janesville Ice Arena) to the Boston Garden in the NCAA championship, that’s unbelievable. You couldn’t have written that script,"

"It was unbelievable," added Alexis. "I was at the game with my family and one of the first thoughts I had when their helmets and sticks went up was like I wish that can be me someday,"

Alexis didn't forget that moment. She wanted what Ross accomplished with Providence and made it her goal to do the same.

"A lot of my motivation kind of came from Providence College. Before every game, I would watch kind of their highlights from that year because I know how difficult it was for them to win," she said. "It was a dream come true and my whole family was going crazy and I just hoped that could be me someday."

Alexis kept her focus on that goal. She came to the University of Wisconsin where the women's hockey team is one of the best, if not the best, in the entire country. In her junior season, Alexis did what she set out to do: she won an NCAA Division 1 title.

"When the buzzer went off, I was speechless, I couldn’t believe that it happened to me too," she said.

"I don’t think we could have predicted something like that growing up," Ross told NBC15 News via video chat. Ross is currently playing professionally for the Fischtown Pinguins in the top German division.

Ross and Alexis' love of the game started in their own backyard in Janesville. Every winter, John would flood the lawn to create their own personal hockey rink.

"My brother and I have always been pretty close, especially with hockey," said Alexis. "He used to strap me up in goalie pads and shoot on me,"

"We strapped some pads on her and she is only half the size of the net standing up," Ross said with a laugh.

Their love for the game meant a lot of sacrifices for John and Sarah. They invested plenty of money and spent countless hours in the car taking their kids to practices and games.

"It was all about the kids. My wife and I have had zero social life all our lives," John said. John and Sarah also had another daughter Emily who was an exceptional gymnast and track athlete.

Both Ross and Alexis credit their parents for making their on-ice dreams come true.

"This definitely wouldn’t be possible (without my parents). I wouldn’t be where I am today," said Ross.

As far as playing style is concerned, there are some similarities. Both Alexis and Ross shoot left handed and play left wing. Both rely on their speed. But there is one key difference.

"Even though she’s 5'2", don’t go in the corner with her because she is going to put a licking on ya," said John about Alexis' rough and tumble style of play. Ross has a little more finesse about his game. "His game is puck movement and that’s what he does well and puck protection. But I think the best thing about them both is they are good teammates, they know how to help everyone else be successful on the ice,"

"I’ve heard that we semi-play like each other but I don’t know if that’s true or not because he is way better than I am," said Alexis.

With the Badgers having another stellar season on the ice, Alexis says she's hoping for another championship to finish out her collegiate career.

"It’s just been a dream experience and we are hoping to have what we had last year again," said Alexis.

And Ross agrees. He's hoping his little sister comes up big and breaks their title tie with another championship.

"I’m hoping she can surpass me here with one more," said Ross. "I'll give her the bragging rights just because I’d like to see her go out on top, like I did,"

Several other pairs of siblings have won NCAA Division 1 titles. Adam and Nikki Burish both won a title at UW in 2006. According to the NCAA, there are several other winning pairs:

--Pancho and Abigail Gutstein (both with Princeton) – Lacrosse

--Taylor and JJ Schwarz (both with Florida) – Softball/Baseball, respectively

--Devon and Kendall Williams (both with Georgia) – Heptathlon/Pentathlon, respectively

