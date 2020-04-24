Janesville soldier surprises kids after months-long deployment to Afghanistan

A soldier from Janesville is finally back home after almost eight months serving overseas in Afghanistan and spending one month in quarantine in Texas due to the coronavirus.

Corporal Jordan Goll is a member of the National Guard based out of Elgin, Illinois. He arrived home in Janesville Sunday night, surprising his three kids.

“That was amazing. It was good to see them again. It had been so long, I was hoping they would recognize me,” Cpl. Goll said. “Before I left I didn’t have any hair really and I came back with some hair,”

Eleven-year-old Jackson gasped at the sight of Goll and ran to give him a big hug. The emotional reunion was caught on camera by Jan Trezek, Goll’s mother-in-law.

“No one had any clue, we kept it from them, they had no idea,” said Kristi Goll, Jordan’s wife.

Three-year-old Dawsyn was more shocked than excited. “You scared me!” she told her daddy.

“Dawsyn is such a daddy’s girl, so she is not going to forget him or anything like that,” said Kristi. “He right away he picked her up and she’s back to being daddy’s girl,”

Eighteen-month-old Jensen, well, he didn’t know what to think. He cried out when Jordan went to pick him up.

“Jensen wasn’t even walking around when he left and now he is running and super busy,” Kristi said. “They have changed a ton, especially him,”

Cpl. Goll worked security detail while in Afghanistan. He says while stationed there, he heard about the pandemic but wasn’t quite sure of the scope.

“We heard about it all but we really didn’t know what was going on until we got to the States,” he said. After arriving in Texas, Goll says his entire unit was quarantined in Texas for about a month out of an abundance of caution.

“We would hear about it every day but no one actually had it or had symptoms of it,” he said.

While Jordan was gone, Kristi certainly had her hands full with three kids. “I cried a lot,” she said with a laugh. But their family pulled together to help. “Jordan’s dad and step mom moved here when he left to help out with the kids while I’ve worked,”

Jordan is quick to recognize his wife’s super-human efforts while he was away. “(It was) a lot of work over there and it’s a lot of work here,” he said. “She’s the real hero,”

Now that he’s home, CPL. Goll says he’ll be back to work at the U.S. Post Office around mid-May. Until then, he plans on spending a lot of quality time with his family.

