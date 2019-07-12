Janesville trucking company ceases operations, leaving workers without pay

LME Trucking in Janesville has ceased operations, leaving some of their employees without their paychecks, NBC15 learned Friday.

The company announced Thursday that it was closing because of “unforeseen circumstances” and that it is now using an alternate freight carrier to make deliveries.

The Minnesota-based company has other Wisconsin locations, including in Chippewa Falls, and about 600 workers nationally.

NBC15 reached out to the Janesville and the national headquarters in Roseville, Minnesota, but our calls have not been answered.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, they did not receive a layoff notice from the company for any Wisconsin locations.

DWD officials recommend if employees did not receive a paycheck, they should file an unpaid wage claim with the equal rights division.

LME Trucking made the announcement on their website.

We apologize for the inconvenience of the situation but effective July 12, 2019 LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations. Our plan is to utilize an alternate carrier to assist in getting all freight delivered and some staff are remaining to help with that. Freight handled by the alternative carrier will be billed by the alternative carrier but with your LME rates applied to the invoice. There will be some delays in the transits of these moves and they may be significantly delayed in some remote locations. LME Inc.