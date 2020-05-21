Janesville updates its facilities and services after Rock Co. order expires

Janesville reopened some of its facilities and resumed services after Rock County’s “Safer at Home” order expired Thursday morning.

While many public spaces including playgrounds will reopen, city officials are urging residents to continue social distancing practices.

Janesville decided it will not operate Rockport Pool or the Palmer Wading Pool this summer.

Lions Beach, Riverside Park Splash Pad, and “The Bubbler” at the Town square will remain closed, and the city has yet to make a final decision on those locations.

The following facilities and services will be reopened or resumed:





City Hall: The first-floor customer service window remains open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Utility payments may also be made by dropping off payment at the Wall Street entrance dropbox, online, or by phone: 608- 755-3090.



The first-floor customer service window remains open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Utility payments may also be made by dropping off payment at the Wall Street entrance dropbox, online, or by phone: 608- 755-3090. Parks: Fitness court, pickleball courts, playgrounds (except CAMDEN playground and Peace Park playground), Riverside Park North Restroom, Tennis Courts, and Traxler Park main restroom.



Fitness court, pickleball courts, playgrounds (except CAMDEN playground and Peace Park playground), Riverside Park North Restroom, Tennis Courts, and Traxler Park main restroom. Hedberg Public Library: Open with limitations on June 1. New hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pickup continues. The express location at Janesville Mall will open May 26. New hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Open with limitations on June 1. New hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pickup continues. The express location at Janesville Mall will open May 26. New hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking enforcement will resume May 25.



All housing services will resume other than the customer service window.Call Housing Services at 608- 755-3065 for assistance.



Transit Services Center (Blackbridge Road) is open by appointment only, contact JTS at 608-755-3150.



The Water Utility will resume meter changeouts with restrictions and proper PPE.



The Building Division will continue building inspections with restrictions and proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

For up-to-date information and local, regional, and state resources,CLICK HERE

