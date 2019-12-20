Water main repair to shut off water in parts of Janesville

The Janesville Water Utility will shut off water beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, according to a press release from the city.

The shut off is occurring in order to repair a water main component failure, said the release. The repair should be finished by 4 p.m., and water will be back at that time.

The area impacted includes Hwy 14 from Bell Street west to Hwy 51, Newville Road from Hwy 14 north to Janesville city limits, Kennedy Road from Hwy 14 north to Janesville city limits, and all areas between Newville and Kennedy Roads from Hwy 14 north to city limits.

The Water Utility apologized for the inconvenience, and according to the release, will restore services as soon as possible once the repair is made.

The phone number to contact Water Utility is (608) 755-3115.