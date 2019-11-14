Janesville water mains break due to old age: city

Janesville authorities are fixing several water mains after they broke due to old age Thursday afternoon.

The scene of the water main break in Janesville Thursday night.

The city said residents who live on Black Bridge Road between Pontiac and Ontario streets may not have access to water, until crews fix the mains.

The water main is expected to be repaired by approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

If you know of a water main break, you can let the city know by calling (608) 755-6375.

