Janesville woman arrested after overnight stabbing

A Janesville woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest while he was fighting someone else.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Myla D. Braxton was arrested after officers responded late Monday to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of Park Ave.

When police arrived on the scene around midnight, they reportedly found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Janesville paramedics to him a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Braxton, 22, was booked into the Rock County jail on a count of Aggravated Battery while Armed and for a probation violation.

The case remains under investigations as police continue to look for other people who were involved in the incident.

