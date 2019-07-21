Janesville woman arrested for 7th OWI

A Janesville woman was arrested for her seventh OWI charge in Rock County on Saturday night.

A vehicle was stopped in traffic and a woman was jumping into the lanes on Highway 11 at the 177 southbound mile marker at 11:25 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

When troopers arrived, they cleared the vehicle from the lane of traffic and took the woman to a safe place to administer testing for impairment.

The suspect, 57-year-old Dawn Kuennen, was arrested for her seventh OWI offense.