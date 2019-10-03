Janesville woman arrested in connection to Illinois homicide

A woman from Janesville is behind bars, charged in connection to a homicide investigation in Illinois.

The Winnebago County, Illinois sheriff's office states Amber Brewer, 27, was arrested Thursday morning in Janesville. Brewer faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the December 2018 shooting death of Jamie Stephens of Rockford, Illinois.

According to the news release from the Winnebago County sheriff's office, Nickles Parks, 27, and Joshua Whittie, 19, were arrested earlier this year and charged in connection to Stephens' death.

Brewer is currently in the Rock County Jail awaiting extradition to Winnebago County, Illinois.

