Janesville woman dies in rollover crash

A 33-year-old Janesville woman died in a rollover crash late Thursday night after her car went off the road in the Town of La Prairie, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the woman, whose name was not released, was heading south on Read Road around 10:20 p.m. when her 2005 Buick La Crosse crossed the center line and went into a field.

Her sedan reportedly rolled several times, ejecting her from the car.

Emergency responders first rushed her to Janesville's Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. She was then later moved to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside, in Rockford, Illinois, where she was pronounced dead Friday morning, authorities said.

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office's Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the cause of the crash.