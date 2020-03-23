Janesville woman struggles to get home from Peru

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, A Janesville woman says she is making every effort to get home from Peru. She has been there since October, teaching English to children for a non-profit. Now, she says she is trying to stay positive while she struggles to get back to Wisconsin.

"I can't even get transportation to the Cusco airport right now. Everything is shut down,” said Maddie Schroeder.

She's living in Cusco, Peru, and says getting a flight isn't an option.

"The embassy is telling us to check with our airline but nothing is available. If I want to get to the airport right now, I have to walk there. Everything is shut down. There really is quite limited options. I truly believe the government arranging flights for us is going to be the only way," Schroeder said.

Representative Bryan Steil says he's working to help get her home.

"We were successful in getting a military airlift for Americans out of Honduras. That may be an option in Peru as well. Folks inside the state department that I’m in contact with, we are in the process of mapping out what is going to be the resolution for the Americans stranded in Peru including Maddie," said Steil.

Schroeder says she appreciates his efforts and, even through all this, doesn't regret her decision to teach in Peru.

"I’d do it again every with all this but I’m definitely leaving in a different way than I thought I would be," Schroeder said.

The U.S. Embasy in Peru provided an update this morning, saying about 500 Americans have now been able to leave Peru. The Peruvian government issued a state of emergency on March 15, closing all international borders after midnight the next day.

