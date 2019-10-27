Janesville's First Baptist Church celebrates 175 years

Janesville's First Baptist Church has stood the test of time. On Sunday, its congregation celebrated a birthday older than the state of Wisconsin itself.

After 175 years, this church remains strong.

"It's the staying power of the lord, right?" said Cheryl Stacey, one of the people who helped organize Sunday's celebration.

The church recognized this latest milestone with a special service, a catered lunch and a special 175th birthday cake.

Dorothy Arneson was also on the committee who planned the event.

"Each meeting we had it was getting more exciting, couldn't wait until the day got here," Arneson said.

The First Baptist Church has lasted a long time, but it has not been an easy road. The church started in 1844 with just 13 people.

Over the next century, the congregation moved several times and survived two different fires, including one that burned the entire church to the ground.

In 1974, the congregation moved into their current building, not even waiting until the space was completely finished.

"We held services down here in the fellowship hall until the upstairs was done," Arneson remembered.

Through those ups and downs, many families have been in the church for generations.

"My great grandfather played in the orchestra in 1911," Stacey said. Her family history in the church goes back even further, to 1899.

For people like Cheryl Drozdowicz, the church holds some of life's best moments.

"I was married in this church in 1983 and of course that has special memories," Drozdowicz said. Drozdowicz's two daughters were also baptized in the church.

Many people in the congregation said they hope generations to come can continue to call the First Baptist Church home.

"[It] just makes you feel part of something bigger than yourself," Drozdowicz said.