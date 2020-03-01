Janseville Police investigate bullet shot into home

The Janesville Police Department is investigating a bullet fired into a home.

It happened just after 1:00 Sunday afternoon, in the 900 block of Bedford Drive.

A homeowner contacted officers, saying a bullet was shot into their home. When officers arrived, they were told the homeowner was in one of the rooms when the bullet shot through the wall, nearly hitting her.

Officials say the bullet appears to be from a large caliber rifle. An evidence technician determined the angle of the traveling bullet puts its origination northeast of the Janesville city limits. Officials say the bullet may have traveled miles before hitting this home.

Anyone having information about this incident is encouraged to contact:

-Janesville Police Department at 755-3100

-Call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day

-Download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple stor e or Goo gle play store to give crime tips ANONYMOUSLY