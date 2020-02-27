Janseville boys ‘drafted’ by Beloit College Baseball team

It is a day most athletes dream of: signing a letter of intent with their dream school. Today, that dream became reality for Jacob and Logan Slack.

“I want to welcome you all to the official signing of Jake and Logan to our Beloit College baseball team,” says Mike Gulve, assistant coach to the Beloit College baseball team.

The brothers, 12 and 16-years-old, both battle mitochondrial disease. But today, that was the last thing on their minds.

“This program is intended to create lifelong bonds and experiences between the children and the student athletes here at the college,” Gulve says.

The “drafting” was made possible by Team IMPACT, a program that works to improve the lives of sick kids by connecting them to sports.

“I just like baseball because it's really cool,” Logan tells NBC15 Nwes.

The boys have been practicing with the team since December, always awaiting the next time they will lace up their cleats.

“They really enjoy it. They get really excited every time we say we're going to go to practice,” says Andrea Slack, the boys’ mom. “They're like, 'Okay. When? Now?'"

This is just the start of the season, and the Slack brothers work with the team. They plan to attend even more practices, games and even some team dinners.

