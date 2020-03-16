Jefferson Co. Health Dept. recommends postponing social gatherings of 50 or more people

The Jefferson County Health Department is recommending all organizers to postpone events bringing large groups of 50 or more people together.

If an event with fewer than 50 people must be held, the following should be known to attendees.





Tell attendees they should not attend if they have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading with the past 14 days. It includes international travel and domestic travel to states with community transmission.

Encourage older adults and those with weakened immune systems to not attend.

Practice social distancing

Provide sanitation and prevention hygiene resources to all those in attendance

Clean and disinfect the surfaces and objects frequently touched

Officials with the Jefferson Co. Health Department say these efforts are to slow the spread of COVID-19 and say the sooner transmission is slowed, more cases could be prevented.