Jefferson Co. working to keep roads safe during snowstorm

The Jefferson County Highway Administration has been working to keep the roadways safe over the weekend following snowfall, with more to come.

Salt brine and rock salt have been applied to roadways since Friday night, according to the administration. It is expected this should hold until early afternoon before a second round is applied.

The administration expects more snowfall between 3 and 5 p.m. At the current time, 22 pieces of equipment have been deployed from state and county systems.