Jefferson Co. authorities investigate string of home burglaries, vehicle thefts

Authorities in Jefferson County, Wisconsin have launched a broad investigation into a string of residential burglaries and vehicle thefts plaguing the area for the last few days.

According to a release from the Jefferson Police Department, the latest incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, when three suspects broke into several homes on the city’s east side.

The suspects stole a range of items: a black four-door Kia Stinger (with dealer plate MV3906 and VIN: KNAE55LC2J6018926); as well as electronics, wallets, purses, money, golf clubs and life jackets.

Police say the suspects broke in using keys or garage door openers left in unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway.

Some homeowners were sleeping at the time and didn’t know the burglars had broken into their homes.

Fort Atkinson police say similar suspects also struck in their city, where they stole a a Dodge Durango before heading to Jefferson. A camera captured the suspects taking the Dodge.

Police say it appears at this time that the suspects used the same 'modus operandi.' The above picture shows one of the suspects during the Fort Atkinson burglary.

Authorities ask residents to lock vehicles parked in driveways and doors to homes.

There were no reported injuries and there is no danger to the community at this time.

If you have any information about who the suspects might be, you are asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 929-674-7707.

