Jefferson County offers free radon test kits

The Jefferson County Health Department is offering free radon test kits to residents as part of National Radon Action Month.

Jefferson County Health officials said radon -- a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas -- is the nation's leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer among smokers.

About one in ten Wisconsin homes have elevated radon levels, according to the Health Department. Radon is naturally present in the ground and can enter buildings, both old and new, through their foundations.

Radon test kits can be picked up for free and while supplies last from the following places:

Watertown Department of Public Health; 515 S. First St., Watertown



Jefferson County Health Department; 1541 Annex Rd., Jefferson



Dodge County Health Department; 199 County Road DF, Juneau

Jefferson County officials also said there are radon mitigation contractors in Wisconsin that are nationally certified and install highly effective soil-depressurization radon control systems. Thousands of systems are installed in existing homes in Wisconsin each year.

Click here for more information about radon.

