Jefferson Co. records first COVID-19 case

The Jefferson Co. Health Department announced Friday the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The agency says the patient had recently traveled with the United States and developed symptoms soon after getting back home. Health officials showed the individual how to self-quarantine and they have been in place since the person was tested for the coronavirus.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the support they need to be able to continue isolation at home,” the agency said.

The Health Department also noted the patient has been helpful in helping track down people with whom they may have been in contact. It is currently working with area health care providers to reach out to people who may have been in contact with that person and to give them guidance.

“Jefferson County Health Department is ready to deal with an increased number of cases,” Jefferson Co. Health Department Director Gail Scott assured the community. “We are also working with medical providers, local, state, and federal partners to work quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with people who are diagnosed with this coronavirus.”

The Health Department reminded residents of the following tips to avoid spreading the disease.