Jefferson Co. records 2nd COVID-19 case

The Jefferson Co. Health Department announced Sunday the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case is related to domestic travel, according to the Jefferson Co. Health Department on Sunday.

With the new update from the department as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the total number of positive COVID-19 results in Wisconsin is now 282.

"Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it's important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing," according to the Jefferson Co. Health Department.

The update comes after a Friday announcement of a patient that had recently traveled within the United States and developed symptoms soon after getting back home.