Jefferson man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase, home invasion

A Jefferson man is behind bars after officials said he pointed a gun at someone in a car in Richland Center, and then broke into someone else's home.

Lieutenant Billy Jones of the Richland County Sheriff's Department said 49-year-old Shane Harsha was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, armed with a firearm while intoxicated, criminal trespass, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jones said the investigation began with a report of a male subject pointing a handgun at another person who was backing out of their driveway in Richland Center Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle thought he was being carjacked.

A short time later, police received a call of a home invasion in which a man had forced his way into the home, confronted the resident and then left on a motorcycle. The description of the suspect in this case matched the description of the suspect in the "carjacking" incident.

Deputies and police officers located Harsha and his motorcycle a short time later. Officials said Harsha led police on a high-speed chase through the north end of the city. When the chase ended, officers found a handgun on Harsha. He was arrested without further incident.

Harsha is being held at the Richland County Jail. In addition to the charges above, he was also cited for operating while intoxicated, operating without a valid motorcycle endorsement and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jones said timely calls from citizens and the rapid response of the officers and deputies involved led to Harsha's quick and safe apprehension.