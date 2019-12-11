Jersey City’s mayor says gunmen targeted kosher market

The mayor of a New Jersey city says gunmen targeted a kosher market during a shooting that killed six people Tuesday.

Bystanders look on as law enforcement arrive on the scene following reports of shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says in a tweet Wednesday that a review of security cameras show the gunmen targeted the market.

But Fulop did not elaborate, and his public safety director had said Tuesday that terrorism wasn’t suspected.

Neither the state attorney general, who is running the investigation, nor any other law enforcement authority has confirmed the shooters targeted Jews.

A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects all died in the shooting just across the Hudson River from New York City.

