'Jingle and Mingle' with local businesses along Verona Road

Breakfast with Santa, carriage rides, a gift market and pet portraits are all included in the Verona Business Coalition 'Jingle and Mingle' holiday block party event Saturday, December 7.

Verona Road was decorated with construction cones for miles during the massive project, but the cones came down and people can much easier get to the businesses located off Verona Road.

"We have heard people tell us they avoided the area throughout the construction project," Cindy Jaggi, Business Outreach Manager for the Verona Business Coalition, said.

Twenty local businesses are hosting holiday activities as a part of the 'Jingle Mingle' event. There are two districts, Fitchburg and Verona.

The block party events go from 9 in the morning to 5 at night. The event is free for everyone to attend.

