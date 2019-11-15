JoJo Siwa brings tour to the Kohl Center in April

Nickolodeon star JoJo Siwa added new dates to her D.R.E.A.M. Tour, and she will be coming to Madison in April.

Siwa will perform at the Kohl Center on Apr. 21

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale is on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m., followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. Online general public sales begin Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. Tickets will only be sold at the Kohl Center Box Office the day of the show, if available.

Tickets will be available here.

Tickets prices vary, and can cost $39.50, $49.50, or $69.50.A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, which can include meeting JoJo Siwa.

Siwa is known for appearing on the show Dance Moms before signing with Nickolodeon in 2017. She also has a popular YouTube channel and released one of her hit songs, “Boomerang” in 2016 which addresses online bullying. She also has a number of products sold in stores, including her signature bows and accessories. To date, over 50 million JoJo Bows have been sold.

On Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour.