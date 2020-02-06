Joe Demler, Wisconsin man, WWII vet and Honor Flight founder, dies at 94

Joe Demler, a Wisconsin man and WWII veteran who helped found one of the state's honor flights, has died. He was 94.

Demler was a veteran of the Second World War. During his tour, he was captured by German soldiers.

When he was freed from captivity in April of 1945, he weighed just 70 pounds. Demler was 19 years old then.

Since then, Demler has devoted his life to helping his fellow veterans. He has organized countless honor flights for veterans to tour Washington, D.C. and its war memorials.

