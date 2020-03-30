John Deere Dubuque Works pausing production after employee tests positive for COVID-19

John Deere said it is temporarily suspending production at its Dubuque Works facility starting March 30.

Officials said this comes after an employee at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

"During the temporary closure the facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance, including 3rd party industrial hygiene assessments," the company said in a statement to TV9. "The facility will also continue to strengthen and enhance processes in place to protect employees."

The company said employees will return to work using a staggered schedule. Some employees will be able to work remotely during this time.