John Fogerty to play concert at Madison's Breese Stevens Field this summer

Rock-and-roll legend John Fogerty is set to headline at concert at Breese Stevens Field in Madison this summer.

According to Frank Productions, which operates The Sylvee across the street from Breese Field, the Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer and guitarist will play on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-8000. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Coliseum Box Office, Orpheum Theater Box Office and The Sylvee Box Office.

Fogerty's hits with C.C.R. over the ages include "Proud Mary,” "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son." Fogerty then started a fruitful sole career with the chart-topping single “Centerfield.”

Fogerty is celebrating his 50th Anniversary in music with a World Tour beginning this April in the U.S, according to Frank Productions.