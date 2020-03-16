John Stofflet shares experience of not being allowed to see elderly mom

During the Coronavirus outbreak, people in care facilities are considered the most at risk. The Department of Human Services advised Wisconsin care facilities filled with high risk people to limit their visitors.

This means many people aren't allowed to see their loved ones unless it is on an urgent/emergency visit.

"I miss her," NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet said.

Stofflet shared his emotional story of not being able to see his 99-year-old mother, Rita Stofflet. His mom has developed dementia, and he is uncertain if she knows what is going on because she doesn't answer her phone.

"This isn't about me, I know I am not the only one," Stofflet said while explaining why he agreed to tell his story.

If you are tied up at home, NBC15 suggests sending a card to your local senior centers or assisted livings.