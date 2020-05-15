Johnson Creek Premium Outlets reopens, with new safety measures

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets officially reopened Friday, but adds that it is putting a "comprehensive COVID-10" policy in place to keep workers and customers safe.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Tera Greenland, General Manager at Johnson Creek Premium Outlets, in a release.

The company says it will follow these measures (copied from release:)

- Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

- Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

- Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

- Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

- Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

- Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

- Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.