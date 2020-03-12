Johnson Creek woman in quarantine at air force base after cruise ship

A Johnson Creek woman is currently quarantined at Lackland Air Force base in Texas after disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Heidi Nimm said she is feeling fine and is comfortable at the base, where she and other passengers arrived on Tuesday after leaving the ship, docked off the coast of California, on Thursday.

Nimm is one of 37 Wisconsinites the state wants to bring back home who were on the cruise ship, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Nimm said she boarded the ship on Feb. 21, looking forward to visits to Hawaii and Mexico. However, those plans changed when she learned they were skipping a scheduled stop in Mexico to return to San Francisco.

"We didn’t think much of it," she said. "Then later we found out the big production show that evening was cancelled. Everyone’s wondering what was going on."

"Thursday at lunch we were told as soon as we’re done eating, this was about 12 noon, we were to head back to our cabins and remain there for the rest of the cruise,” Nimm said. Nimm said at that point, passengers stayed in their rooms and had meals brought to their doors. She said the shops, gym, and other activities and facilities on board were closed.

"We got off the ship on Tuesday afternoon about 12:30, boarded a bus, they took our temperature as we came down the gangway," she said.

"Luckily we had no fever. They put us on a bus and that was the first time we found out where we were going, we were coming to Texas."

On Thursday, day three at Lackland, she said she was feeling fine, and has not shown any symptoms.

“It’s very comfortable, they’re doing everything they can to make us feel more relaxed and assured that things are working out for us," she said. "The staff here is just amazing, no complaints whatsoever. Accommodations are wonderful, food is excellent, and we can get our questions answered pretty easily.”

Nimm said they are practicing social distancing on the base, and have to wear masks whenever they leave their rooms or when someone comes to the door. She also said staff there ask them about their symptoms.

Nimm said she will spend the rest of her time on base crocheting, and said the whole ordeal has been "quite an adventure."