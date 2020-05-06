Johnson Financial Group donates $200K to COVID-19 response

Johnson Financial Group will donate $200,000 to United Way and other nonprofit organizations in its Wisconsin and Arizona markets to support the response to COVID-19.

Johnson Financial Group said it will give $150,000 directly to several nonprofit organizations, while matching its employees' donations, giving dollar-for-dollar up to another $50,000.

"We are honored to provide support to so many organizations that continue to improve the lives of our families, our neighbors and our friends," said Jim Poppyseeds, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group.

The company is donating to organizations with a focus on basic needs such as food and housing, child care and youth activities, and supporting health care personnel, first responders and their families.

"Gifts like this not only help with our current efforts of urgent needs and services, they are also essential for us to begin the important job of recovery and rebuilding our community," said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.