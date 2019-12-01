Join the fun at Janesville’s Jolly Jingle

The Jolly Jingle will run December 6 – 9 at various locations throughout Janesville’s charming downtown.

The weekend long event will feature thirty family-friendly events and activities designed to lift your holiday spirit.

The event lineup includes chances to meet Santa, an opportunity to visit with his elves and live reindeer, shopping at the Christkindlt and holiday vendor markets, a magical lighted parade, trolley rides, a dazzling fireworks display, and a spectacular walk-through light show.

For more information and a complete list of events, click here