Jonathan Taylor named B1G Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming the first Badger to rush for at least 200 yards against Michigan on Saturday, Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor ran around and through the Michigan defense for 203 yards for 23 carries. He also scored his ninth overall touchdown of the season on a one-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Only Ron Dayne and Montee ball have more 100-yard games as Badgers.

This is Taylor's sixth career Offensive Player of the Week He had the same honor the week of Sept. 2.

Taylor leads the country with 10 touchdowns this season and is second in the country averaging 170 yards from scrimmage per game.