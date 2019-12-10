Jonathan Taylor named First-Team All-American by Football Writers

UW Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named a First-Team All-America player on Tuesday, by the Football Writers Associated of America All-America Team, according to a post on Twitter.

So far Taylor has:

- 31 carries, 205 yards in a 24-22 win over over Iowa

- 25 carries, 204 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 37-21 win at Nebraska

- 28 carries, 222 yards and one touchdown in a 45-24 win vs Purdue

- 18 carries, 76 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions for 39 yards and another score in a 38-17 win over Minnesota to win the Big