Indianapolis Colts select Jonathan Taylor in NFL draft

Former Badger Jonathan Taylor is now an Indianapolis Colt after he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis traded the no. 44 pick and no. 160 pick in the 2020 draft to move up and take Taylor with the 41st overall pick in the draft.

Finishing with a 7-9 record in 2019, the Colts finished seventh in the league in rushing with 2,130 yards.

With one pick, Indy adds a running back that surpassed that number his sophomore season when JT totaled 2,194 yards and 16 rushing scores.

The 2018 and 2019 Doak Walker Award winner, given to the nation’s top running back then rushed for 2,003 yards his junior season at Wisconsin, totaling 26 touchdowns, five of which came on the receiving end.

The Salem, N.J. native rushed for 6,174 yards in three seasons with the Badgers which is the most by any FBS player in any three-year span.

Seen as the nation’s top running back, one of the few knocks on JT’s game was his receiving ability. After entering his junior season without a receiving touchdown, Taylor hauled in 26 passes, five going for scores.

Jonathan Taylor with possibly one last pregame speech for the #Badgers



“If you don’t got it in your soul right now, to give it everything you got. To etch your name in Wisconsin football history, I need you to find it. I need all y’all to end this game on empty.” pic.twitter.com/QLz0eyPPSC — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 1, 2020

Taylor finished his career in Wisconsin with 50 rushing touchdowns, as the Big Ten's no. 2 all-time rusher behind other Wisconsin great, Ron Dayne and 6th all-time in FBS history in career rushing yards.