Jordy Nelson officially retires as a Green Bay Packer

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who played 10 seasons (2008-17) in Green Bay, is signing a one-day contract to retire from the NFL in a Packers jersey.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Sunday that Nelson would officially retire with the Packers.

Nelson grinned widely as he took the podium at a news conference Tuesday morning. He didn't read a prepared statement but simply began taking questions from reporters after an introduction by Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy.

Nelson said he made the decision to retire with Green Bay "a couple days to a week after I finished playing."

Nelson, who was selected by the Packers in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, played in 136 regular-season games with 88 starts during his 10 seasons with Green Bay.

Discussing memories of his years with the team, he said, "Like any athlete you remember the bad as well as the good, but hopefully you enjoy the good."

He said his goal as a player was to "never have to be told the same thing twice."

Nelson finished his career playing one season (2018) with the Oakland Raiders, where he appeared in 15 games with 14 starts and recorded 63 receptions for 739 yards (11.7 avg.) and three touchdowns.

He said his body was okay but it was getting "harder and harder to get ready for Sundays." But the main reason for his decision to leave the game was his family. After a year in California he looked at other teams but didn't want to keep moving his family around the country.

Feels Like Home

The Kansas native said in June he would return in August to sign a one-day contract with the Packers.

He said Green Bay seemed like a big city to him and his wife but still had Midwestern values. He said when they moved back to Kansas, his oldest child said Green Bay will always be home -- it was where he was born and spent the whole 8 years of his life.

Nelson added his oldest was looking forward to seeing the players he grew up with who are still here. "I think we came up with five."

Now he plans to help his brother on a Kansas farm and get his kids ready for the new school year.

Nelson's Achievements

Nelson ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25).

Nelson is the only player in team annals to record three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He and Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) are the only players in franchise history to register three straight seasons with 85-plus receptions (2013-14, 2016).

Nelson posted 1,250-plus receiving yards and 13-plus touchdown catches in the same season three times in his career (2011, 2014, 2016), the fourth most in NFL history behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (six), Randy Moss (five) and Terrell Owens (four).

Nelson was selected to the Pro Bowl and named second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press for his performance during the 2014 season in which he set career highs in receptions (98) and receiving yards (franchise-record 1,519) while also hauling in 13 touchdowns. After he missed the entire 2015 season due to a knee injury, Nelson became the first Packer to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by AP after registering 1,257 yards on 97 receptions (13.0 avg.) with a league-high 14 receiving TDs in 2016.

In his 10 seasons with the Packers, Nelson started eight of the 13 postseason games he appeared in. He is the franchise postseason leader with 54 receptions, ranks No. 4 in receiving yards (668) and is tied for No. 3 in receiving TDs (five). Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards (15.6 avg.) and a TD in the Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nelson was just the fourth receiver in Super Bowl history with nine-plus receptions for at least 140 yards and a touchdown.