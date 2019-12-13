Judge: 234K Wisconsin voter registrations should be tossed

A Wisconsin judge has ordered that the registrations of up to 234,000 voters be tossed because they may have moved.

It's a victory for conservatives that could make it more difficult for people to vote next year in the key swing state.

The judge sided with three voters represented by a conservative law firm who argued the state elections commission should have immediately deactivated any of the roughly 234,000 voters who didn't respond to an October mailing within 30 days.