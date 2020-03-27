Judge: Man accused in 1976 killings not competent for trial

A judge has ruled that an 83-year-old man charged with killing a camping couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976 is not mentally competent to stand trial.

During a hearing Thursday in Marinette County court, Judge James Morrison ruled that Raymand Vannieuwenhoven didn't understand the proceedings and couldn't assist in his own defense against two counts of first-degree murder.

He ordered the defendant to undergo inpatient treatment and scheduled a review of the case for June.

Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged last year in the long-unsolved fatal shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys, who were killed while camping in a park about 200 miles north of Milwaukee.

