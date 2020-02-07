Judge allows crime victims amendment to stay on ballot

A judge has rejected an attempt to remove from the April 7 ballot a constitutional amendment that will give crime victims in Wisconsin more rights.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Friday denied an attempt by challengers of the amendment, known as Marsy's Law, to block its inclusion on the ballot.

If voters approve the amendment, a legal challenge could be brought again to block the law from taking effect.

The proposed amendment was approved with broad bipartisan support by the Wisconsin Legislature.

If approved by voters, existing crime victim protections would be duplicated while new ones would be added.