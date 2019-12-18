Judge approves Jenifer Street Market's purchase of land it used to rent

A judge has approved Jenifer Street Market’s purchase of the land it used to rent, according to the market’s owner on Wednesday.

As NBC15 first reported on Monday, Jenifer Street Market on Madison’s east side bought the land at a bidding hosted by the market's former landowner, Schoep’s Ice Cream.

Schoep’s had filed for receivership and was forced to sell off its assets, including the land the market rented.

On Monday, the owner of the Jenifer Street Market, Steve McKenzie, told NBC15 that he had outbid seven other parties and purchased the land.

That was possible in part because of the efforts by east side residents, who had led a fundraising effort to support McKenzie’s bid to buy the land.

On Wednesday, McKenzie met with a Dane County Circuit Court judge, who reviewed financial documents related to the purchase. In the end the judge approved the purchase, as was expected.

McKenzie says he expects to officially become owner of the land on Friday.

