Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case

A judge has declared a mistrial in a Janesville fatal stabbing case after a bailiff said jury deliberations had become "toxic."

Judge Barbara McCrory declared the mistrial Thursday after a Rock County jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Julian Collazo. Collazo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck of Janesville in December 2017.

The Janesville Gazette reports a bailiff told the judge the jury was in a "toxic" situation, and that jurors had to be separated while they debated the evidence.

Each juror told the judge they did not believe they could make a decision.

A hearing is set for Dec. 18 to discuss what happens next.

Prosecutors say the victim was stabbed more than 30 times.