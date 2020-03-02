Judge fines Wisconsin falconer for poaching northern goshawk

A federal judge has fined a Wisconsin falconer and ordered him to forfeit his pickup truck for poaching a raptor.

According to prosecutors and court documents, James Kitzman of Oak Creek took a female northern goshawk from its nest in Vilas County in 2017 and traded it for a Finnish goshawk from Michigan falconer Edward Taylor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker on Monday fined Kitzman $15,000, ordered him to forfeit to the government the truck he used to transport the northern goshawk and barred him from the sport of falconry for three years. Crocker fined Taylor $10,000 last month.