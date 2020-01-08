Judge orders Google to turn over Jussie Smollett’s emails

A judge has ordered Google to turn over a year’s worth of Jussie Smollett’s emails, private messages, photographs and other information to a special prosecutor who is investigating why the state’s attorney’s office abruptly dropped the case against the actor.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County Judge Michael Toomin last month signed off on two search warrants, just under a year after Smollett reported he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago.

Toomin appointed a special prosecutor to determine why the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped the charges just a month after filing them.

According to CNN, Smollett was charged with 16 counts for reportedly staging the attack, but prosecutors ended the case against the recommendations of Chicago police.

