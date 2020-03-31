Judge rules against conservative think tank in Evers lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in August alleging that Evers violated its staffers' constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Tuesday rejected their arguments, saying they can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.