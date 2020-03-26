Juneau Co. asks people with secondary homes to not travel to county

Juneau County is asking people with secondary or seasonal homes to not travel to the county due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Juneau Co. Health Department issued their request Thursday.

“People who have seasonal homes in Juneau County, please stay at your winter homes at this time. If you are already back in Juneau County, you must immediately self-isolate for 14-days,” says health officials.

They said the county has one of the highest populations of older adults in the state, and want to keep them health and safe.

Governor Evers issued his “Safer at Home” order earlier in the week and is set to expire April 24 unless an order supersedes it.