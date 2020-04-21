Juneau Co. campgrounds closed through May 14

Juneau County is delaying the opening of all campgrounds to the middle of May.

The Juneau County Health Department said effective Wednesday, April 22 at midnight, all campgrounds shall remain closed through May 14, 2020. Campgrounds are also not allowed to take new reservations for dates prior to June 1.

County officials said the delay is to ensure state and local guidance for COVID-19 measures are being followed and to protect the safety of employees, visitors and community members.

The order does not prohibit individuals from residing at the campground as their primary home or residence.

The decision to delay campground openings aligns with Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home Order, Juneau County officials said.

By issuing the delay, officials are trying to:

