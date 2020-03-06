Burglar charged after search warrant, more arrests anticipated

Over the course of the last few months, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received reports of residential and business burglaries throughout the county.

As a result of the ongoing investigation into the burglaries, a search warrant was executed at a residence located on County Highway H in Kingston Township on Friday, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

During the execution of the search warrant, numerous stolen items were recovered. Peter Bennett was arrested as a result.

Bennett is being charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, and theft at this time. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into the burglaries is still ongoing. The sheriff's office anticipates more arrests in the future.

The age of Bennett was not released and the time of day the search warrant was executed was not given.