Juneau Co. nursing home creates "YMCA" music video to lift spirits

A nursing home in Juneau County is making sure their residents stay upbeat during the coronavirus pandemic. At Elroy Health Services in Elroy, staff wrote, directed, filmed, and edited their own music video. They adjusted the lyrics to the popular 1970’s hit “YMCA” by The Village People to reflect the current times.

“Young man, are you washing your hands?” staff sing in the opening line. “Stayin’ free from that COVID-19, stayin’ free from that COVID-19” as the chorus goes.

“We wanted to kind of give the community something to smile about,” said Echo Bristol, the executive director of the nursing home outside Mauston.

The music video features residents and staff members dancing and holding signs with messages of positivity.

“We worked on that (music video) a little bit and it kind of helped take our minds off the constant stress we currently have with COVID-19 in long-term care,” Bristol said.

Like most nursing homes around the country, the facility is on lockdown. They are not allowing visitors and they are limiting interaction among the residents.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of stress. We all have the constant fear that we could have COVID-19 enter our facility through a staff person,” said Bristol

The staff is doing everything in their power to keep residents safe and with a positive attitude.

“Our residents are all well and healthy and there’s been a lot of negative press regarding nursing homes and the COVID -19 outbreak and we really wanted to show that nursing homes are also places where good things happen,” said Bristol.