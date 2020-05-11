Juneau County searching for missing teen

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who broke free of her ankle bracelet Friday evening and ran off.

Investigators believe Isabella Jewison may be in the Beloit-area. However, the 16-year-old has run away previously, and, on those occasions, she was located in the Madison or Lacrosse area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jewison is currently under a juvenile protection order, requiring her to wear the ankle bracelet. After taking it off, she reportedly got into a green Pontiac G6 and fled.

Jewison stands 5’5” tall and weighs 196 lbs. She has long, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-547-6277.

